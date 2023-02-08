Dr. Frederick Evans has been named South Carolina State University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, President Alexander Conyers announced.

Evans has served in the position on an acting basis since November 2021.

“Over the last 15 months, Dr. Evans has demonstrated a keen understanding of SC State’s academic programs and offered significant insight into how we can improve our delivery to students,” Conyers said. “In the university’s primary academic office, it is essential to have a leader who appreciates the changing demands in the workforce and how teaching, learning and practical experience must adapt to those demands.

“Dr. Evans has been that kind of leader,” the president said. “His sage advice has allowed us to remove significant barriers to students’ success. His leadership will be crucial as we continue to evaluate the effectiveness of our core curriculum and assess the academic majors we offer at SC State.”

Evans said he was excited to receive the appointment from the president.

“I am honored to have his vote of confidence as we relentlessly pursue our mission to provide a quality education to the citizens of our state and this nation,” he said. “I remain committed to achieving President Conyers’ vision for success as we strengthen and expand our offerings.

“This includes making the smart and tough decisions necessary in order to ‘right the ship’ and position SC State as a first choice for young men and women who desire to go to college and graduate well trained to compete in a global society,” Evans said.

Prior to his appointment as acting provost, Evans had served as the university’s dean of the College of Graduate School and Professional Studies. He also was an assistant professor of educational leadership in the Department of Educational Leadership, where he taught doctoral and educational specialist level courses and directed student research.

Evans has worked in the field of education for more than 35 years, published multiple peer-reviewed articles, completed several grant projects and is currently completing a textbook in the discipline of educational leadership. He has presented and served as a facilitator in several South Carolina school districts providing training to teachers and administrators on brain-based research and national conferences including the National Educational Association (NEA) Annual Conference. His key research areas are leadership, ethics, management, and school law.

Evans has provided expert witness consulting for several legal cases on matters such as school board policy, school discipline, higher education, K-12 ADA compliance, personnel administration, and public safety standards/school ethics.

Evans holds a bachelor of arts in social science/political science, a master of education in secondary education/history and a doctor of education in educational leadership. He has conducted post-doctoral studies in curriculum and instruction, policy, higher education administration, and school law.