SC State 1890 hosts workshop series for limited-resource farmers

“It is important that our farmers have an accurate inventory of all their assets, including equipment they may not use often,” said Mark Nettles, sustainable agriculture and natural resources extension agent. “We are educating farmers on many agribusiness topics including, farm business planning, risk assessments, crop insurance and marketing principles focusing on the value of using social media as a marketing tool.”

Nettles noted that, as a culminating project, farmers will work on developing business plans using the skills and information learned while attending the first few sessions.

“Enterprise planning and budget management are very important skills that farmers need. Upon the completion of these workshops, farmers will have a good business plan that will help them to obtain credit and help them with farm taxes,” said Nettles.

The Implementing Risk Management Marketing Plans and Strategy workshop series is being held in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Southern Extension Risk Management Education, the Association of 1890 Extension Administrators and the National Crop Insurance Services.