SC officially shutters schools until fall due to outbreak

COLUMBIA — South Carolina has officially taken its public schools virtual for the remainder of the school year, extending a distance-learning environment implemented more than a month ago as the new coronavirus outbreak emerged in the state.

As had been anticipated, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday that all public K-12 schools will remain closed through the rest of the spring semester. The governor has already called for colleges and universities in the state to stay virtual for the rest of this term, and several have announced plans for delayed or virtual commencement exercises for graduating students.

In mid-March, McMaster initially shuttered public schools for the remainder of that month, setting into motion an e-learning program new to most students and teachers across the state. Food centers and delivery options were set up for students reliant on food provided in schools, as well as any others in need, and hundreds of the state's school buses were equipped with Wi-Fi to serve as hotspots for students without internet access at home.

Last month, state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman also noted that she had requested a waiver from federally required student assessments administered to the state's students each spring.