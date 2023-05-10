COLUMBIA – There are more than 2,000 career opportunities with the state of South Carolina, and Monday, May 15, from noon to 3 p.m., job seekers can meet — in person or virtually — with recruiters from more than 25 state agencies with openings at the State of South Carolina Career Fair.

The in-person career fair will be held Monday, May 15, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St., Columbia, SC 29201. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to the convention center.

At the same time, job seekers located outside of Columbia or wishing to participate in the virtual career fair may meet with recruiters online, https://bit.ly/scvcfmay23.

Both the in-person and virtual career fair options offer job seekers the opportunity to:

Learn about more than 25 state agencies

Talk or chat one-on-one with recruiters to learn about careers with state government

Easily ask questions and submit applications for open positions

Job seekers wishing to attend the career fair are strongly encouraged to register at https://bit.ly/scvcfmay23.

Those seeking to attend the virtual career fair must register online in advance. Once registered, there is an opportunity to prepare for the virtual career fair.

The state of South Carolina offers careers with a purpose and employs an array of professions including accountants, administrative professionals, biologists, engineers, IT specialists, law enforcement, nurses, social workers and trainers.

State employees receive excellent benefits, such as health and dental, insurance, retirement, paid vacation and sick leave, as well as 13 paid holidays each year.

For more information on state careers and to view current openings visit, careers.sc.gov.