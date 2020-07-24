SC Motorplex shut down but owner is fighting back vs. COVID-19 order

The email also notes that grassroots tracks have been opened as well but are now being shut down.

"As a whole, the racers, track owners, and spectators represent a large number of voters, and we are unhappy with this turn of events," the email states. "We know that we can race safely by wearing masks, implementing social distancing, and properly disinfecting all shared surfaces, like all other businesses that have been allowed to open."

"We are asking for your help because if no one intervenes, our beloved homegrown racing will no longer exist!," the email concludes. "Grassroots racing is the fabric of America and, in the southern part of the United States, incredibly important. We need a clear-cut directive that allows us to open our facilities with limited spectators."

Biegun said he has been nothing but cooperative ever since COVID-19 hit by closing when asked to do so and by taking all the necessary protocols asked by the government. Yet he was still closed down.

He says the pandemic has already caused him to see about a 30 to 40% reduction in business and makes it difficult to maintain operations such as the $2,600-a-month utility bill and county taxes.

Spectator events are the biggest cash draw for the business.