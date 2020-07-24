SC Motorplex shut down but owner is fighting back vs. COVID-19 order

A Neeses racetrack was shut down indefinitely this past Saturday by state agents citing an executive order deeming such entertainment venues as non-essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
State Law Enforcement Division agents descended upon the South Carolina Motorplex & South Carolina Mudplex at 134 Dragstrip Road in Neeses during the second day of a two-day racing event and ordered the venue to close.
"Out of the blue, we had a race on Friday night and Saturday and they came in around 5 p.m. and said you guys can't be open," South Carolina Motorplex owner Jeff Biegun said. "We are not the Charlotte Motor Speedway. We are grassroots where we have maybe 100 to 200 people and 50 people in the stands."
Biegun had to tell the approximately 250 attendees to go home even though they were all masked and following government protocols implemented for health and safety.
"They have thrown a very big blanket over racetracks," Biegun said, noting it is unfair that the governor's executive order does not differentiate between large and small racetrack venues. "They lumped us in all incorrectly."
"SLED did visit both locations after receiving complaints against each," SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby said. "Upon visiting the locations and informing ownership they were in violation of the governor’s executive order, both ceased operations."
No citations were issued, Crosby said.
Biegun is challenging the closure.
A petition campaign has started on the SC Motorplex Facebook page asking individuals to appeal the closure by sending emails to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette.
According to Biegun, 120,566 signatures were obtained against the closure of the track on the company's Facebook page in less than a 24-hour period.
An email has been prepared with individuals being asked to send it on behalf of themselves. They are provided links to both the governor's and lieutenant governor's websites and contact pages.
He has also reached out to Orangeburg Sen. Brad Hutto seeking his assistance.
"We are checking with the Department of Commerce to see what the rules are and what exemptions may be available," Hutto said. "A one-size-fits-all approach is probably not the right approach and we are asking what flexibility on the part of state government can have him operate safely."
Hutto said the racetrack is an outdoor venue, is not a contact sport and allows for social distancing in that it is located in a wide-open area.
Hutto said the coronavirus could be with us into next year, making it important for all to try to balance entertainment and safety in a thoughtful way and not "arbitrarily."
Biegun said he is fighting the closure not for himself but for his 50 to 60 employees "out on the street" without a job.
He has booked events every weekend through the fall.
"I can't do anything at this point," he said. "We are sad for the people who work for us. This is not a good time to not have a job. There are challenges in Orangeburg and we are fighting for those people and not ourselves."
The racetrack shutdown is a part of the governor’s executive order 2020-42, which gives law enforcement the authority to close such events.
The order includes the continued closure of all entertainment venues and facilities such as nightclubs, concerts, theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers, adult entertainment venues, spectator sports and racetracks.
A section from the governor's state of emergency addressing enforcement reads: “I hereby authorize any and all law enforcement officers of the state, or any political subdivision thereof, to do whatever may be deemed necessary to maintain peace and good order during the State of Emergency and to enforce the provisions of this order and any prior or future orders issued by the undersigned in connection with the present State of Emergency."
It left the door open for spectators and business owners to face penalties. According to the state of emergency, those penalties would be a misdemeanor and a fine no greater than $100, or jail for no more than 30 days.
Biegun is wondering about the rationale for the order.
"What is the difference between that and Lowe's and Tractor Supply or Piggly Wiggly," he said, noting all the locations are significantly more high-touch than a racetrack, plus they are all indoors.
The email petition's subject line reads as follows: "Help! Our grassroots drag strips, dirt tracks, and mud bogs are closing!"
"The small grassroots drag strips, dirt tracks, and mud bogs that we know and love, are dying out one by one," the email states. "Law enforcement has labeled our tracks as 'speedways' or a 'sporting event.' We are NOT!"
The email goes on to note how speedways such as Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Speedway and Darlington Speedway have major deals with NASCAR, NBC and Fox to make money.
"They also sit over 150 thousand spectators close to one another and can make do without spectators," the email states. "Sports organizations like the MLB, NFL, and the NBA have major TV deals and large teams with constant human contact and large spectator counts."
The email notes SC Motorplex has been racing since May 22, 2020, when the government lifted restrictions on outdoor events.
"The restriction was lifted on zoos, museums, aquariums, water parks, amusement parks, go-kart tracks, and bingo facilities, to name a few," the email continues.
The email also notes that grassroots tracks have been opened as well but are now being shut down.
"As a whole, the racers, track owners, and spectators represent a large number of voters, and we are unhappy with this turn of events," the email states. "We know that we can race safely by wearing masks, implementing social distancing, and properly disinfecting all shared surfaces, like all other businesses that have been allowed to open."
"We are asking for your help because if no one intervenes, our beloved homegrown racing will no longer exist!," the email concludes. "Grassroots racing is the fabric of America and, in the southern part of the United States, incredibly important. We need a clear-cut directive that allows us to open our facilities with limited spectators."
Biegun said he has been nothing but cooperative ever since COVID-19 hit by closing when asked to do so and by taking all the necessary protocols asked by the government. Yet he was still closed down.
He says the pandemic has already caused him to see about a 30 to 40% reduction in business and makes it difficult to maintain operations such as the $2,600-a-month utility bill and county taxes.
Spectator events are the biggest cash draw for the business.
"We know we can do it safely," Biegun said. "We want to get the government to give some wiggle room."
Now he is hoping the state's leadership agrees.
