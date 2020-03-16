SC marks 1st coronavirus death; lawmakers plan short return

COLUMBIA — As South Carolina reported its first death Monday from the new coronavirus, lawmakers plan to return to the Capitol, but only long enough to pass a $45 million emergency request from state health officials.

State senators planned a normal week when they left Thursday. Those plans changed after Gov. Henry McMaster canceled all schools for the next two weeks and urged that all public gatherings be limited to 100 people or less. On Monday, President Donald Trump suggested 10 people might be the safe limit.

Now senators plan to come back Tuesday to approve emergency funding for state health officials and are asking lobbyists and the public to stay away from the Capitol and watch on the Statehouse's website. The House now plans to cut its week off short Thursday to finalize the bill.

On Monday, a patient who contracted COVID-19 in a Lexington County nursing home died, marking the state's first death from the virus, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a statement.

Meanwhile, cruise ship passengers returned to Charleston on Monday after a four-day cruise to the Bahamas on the Carnival Sunshine. They said they had their temperatures frequently taken while on board, but not as they left the ship . No one was wearing a face mask.