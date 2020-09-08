SC Housing offers help buying homes in rural areas, including Bamberg and Calhoun counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority has launched its new County First Initiative for homebuyers.

The new initiative offers incentives to increase home ownership in certain rural counties in the state that are considered “economically distressed” by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Interested homebuyers may qualify for a low-interest rate loan and $8,000 in forgivable down payment assistance in order to buy a home in the following rural counties: Abbeville, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Dillon, Edgefield, Fairfield, Georgetown, Hampton, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, McCormick, Newberry, and Williamsburg.

“We took a hard look at where we were making the most home loans and realized that some rural counties were underrepresented,” says Bonita Shropshire, executive director of SC Housing. “We knew that we would have to increase our efforts and provide additional assistance in order to increase investment in those counties.

“If individuals and families in these communities are ready to buy a home, we want to offer them the extra help to do so.”