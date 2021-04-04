SC Housing launches02 21 Palmetto Heroes program

Huge demand is pushing home prices across South Carolina rapidly higher (up nearly 16 percent in the past year alone).

Many South Carolinians, especially those who work in occupations that serve our state’s residents in crucial ways (teachers, medical professionals, law enforcement officers, firefighters, veterans and military) are having trouble affording the down payment and closing costs on their first homes.

That’s why SC Housing is pleased to announce its 2021 Palmetto Heroes program, which provides historically low, fixed-rate mortgages and up to $12,000 in down payment assistance to frontline workers for keeping our families safe and our communities strong. Borrowers must be first-time homebuyers who meet income eligibility requirements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0