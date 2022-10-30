SC House 93 incumbent facing veteran GOP leader

House District 93 Rep. Russell L. Ott, a St. Matthews Democrat, will face Republican challenger Jim Ulmer Nov. 8.

District 93 includes all of Calhoun County and portions of Orangeburg and Lexington counties.

Neither faced opposition in the June primaries.

Ott was elected in October 2013 to fill the unexpired term of his father, Harry L. Ott Jr., who resigned to become the executive director of the Farm Service Agency.

Ulmer is no stranger to politics. In fact, the lifelong Republican ran unsuccessfully against Harry Ott in 2002 and 2004.

Ott

"I'm running for re-election so that I can continue serving the constituents of District 93 and I want to continue working on the many challenges that face the district and our state as a whole," Ott said. "It's important that our area have a strong and respected voice in the House that is able to work with anyone and everyone on the issues that are important and unique to Calhoun, Orangeburg, and eastern Lexington county. Over the last nine years I've been afforded various leadership positions that give me the opportunity to deliver for our region and state."

Ott currently sits on the House Labor, Commerce and Industry, and the Legislative Oversight committees.

Ott has served as the assistant minority leader for the House Democratic Caucus for the last six years. He cites public education as his number one priority.

"The vast majority of issues plaguing our communities have a direct correlation to the quality in which we educate," Ott said. "Unfortunately the General Assembly has lacked the focus and commitment to making the institutional changes that are needed. Public-funding-to-private-schools advocates continue to distract us from what should be the goal of having great public schools for all children."

Ott said on the educational front there needs to be "major reform" at the state level.

"The way we fund our schools is archaic and ensures that areas of our state will never catch up, Ott said. "I have long supported a statewide millage rate that would allow for every school in the state to benefit from the industries that locate in South Carolina."

"Our kids in Orangeburg and Calhoun should benefit from BMW locating in Greenville and Boeing in Charleston," Ott said. "Furthermore, funding does not always make it to where it is needed the most ... the classroom."

Ott said he would support an increase in teacher pay in order to attract and retain teachers.

He said he hears complaints from teachers about the lack of respect shown to them in the classroom.

"Our teachers are trained professionals and we need to allow them, as professionals, to do their jobs," Ott said. "I also believe that there needs to be attention given to discipline in our schools. The vast majority of students are well behaved and eager to learn but for those that aren't, there must be consequences to ensure that schools are safe and orderly."

Ott said he would also like to see more guidance counselors, resource officers, and trained mental health professionals.

"True public education reform is a massive undertaking that the General Assembly hasn't shown a true commitment to in decades," Ott said. "Small changes happen here and there but as a whole, we don't give it the attention it requires."

Other priorities are:

Making sure rural communities have access to resources and funding opportunities just like the more urban areas.

Keeping communities safe.

Making sure the region has top-notch health care and lower cost on prescription medication.

Cutting taxes by raising revenue differently.

Attracting high-paying jobs so that kids and grandkids can find prosperity here without feeling like they have to leave to find opportunities.

Ott said he is about making sure everyone in District 93 can have a chance at achieving the American dream ... "that every citizen should have an equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination and initiative."

"These are the ingredients to wealth creation," Ott said. "Unfortunately, as is documented, opportunity, especially with regards to education/job opportunities/access to capital, are too often contingent upon ZIP codes."

Ott said he continues to focus on the importance of education, good health care, a robust infrastructure and recreational opportunities as "key to attracting business and industry with high paying/stable jobs to our area."

"I'm tired of seeing large industries located in areas only to import their employees from out of state," Ott said. "There also needs to be a focus on small business support just as much as the large industries."

"Act 388 has hurt our business community and it's past time for the General Assembly to address it," Ott said. "On a more micro level, I would love to see courses in high school that focus on financial management, retirement, investment, and insurance."

The act, which was passed in 2006, aimed to cap how much local governments can increase the assessed value of property.

Ott said as a farmer he understands rural South Carolina and its needs.

"Supporting our farmers and everyone involved with agriculture is huge for our area," Ott said. "Attracting processors of ag and forestry products is key to making sure that they can be profitable and continue being employers in the region."

Ott noted he has introduced legislation that would allow for online betting on horse races and will look forward to moving the legislation this coming year.

"Our horse owners, trainers and breeders in SC are at a competitive disadvantage to other states because we do not offer incentives that other states have the ability to offer," Ott said. "They can offer incentives because of the revenue raised from advanced-deposit wagering."

Ott said over $1 billion is wagered on sporting events, horse races and other forms of gaming in the state each and every year, but it's all done illegally and the state derives no benefit.

"By giving people the freedom to wager legally in SC (we already have the lottery), we will raise revenue that will incentivize our trainers and facilities in South Carolina," Ott said.

Issues such as gun control, abortion, the economy, climate change and how to address it have been topics state lawmakers and lawmakers nationally have wrestled with over the past few years.

Ott addressed other issues:

Gun control/rights: "I am a gun owner and a gun-ownership supporter," Ott said. "The Second Amendment is important."

"As such I think it's important that we do everything we can to keep guns out of the hands of people that shouldn't have them, because they are the ones that blemish the reputation of the overwhelming majority of gun owners," Ott said. "I support mandatory background checks be completed before a gun is purchased; for example: closing the 'Charleston Loophole.' I oppose legislation that would require registering guns or limiting the number of guns someone can own."

Abortion: "Abortion is a very emotional issue," Ott said. "It's also an issue that is used by various groups for political gain, and that's unfortunate."

Ott said he has spent time talking with women, doctors and religious leaders on both sides of the issue and has discovered it is a complex issue.

Ott voted for the six-week heartbeat bill that outlawed abortions after about six weeks, or when a heartbeat could be detected.

"That bill had exceptions included in it which I support," Ott said. "When a pregnancy is a result of rape or incest, it's wrong for government to make that decision for the woman, girl and/or family."

"Furthermore, there are medical reasons that should always allow for exceptions," Ott said. "Government shouldn't make a woman risk her life or health when complications arise from pregnancy."

Ott also defended doctors who perform abortions.

"Doctors should not be treated as criminals for doing their jobs and, most importantly, we should do far more to help and facilitate pregnant women than we currently do today," Ott said. "The most recent abortion legislation that we debated this year, post Roe vs. Wade, ignored all of these circumstances and I voted against it."

"Furthermore, when everyone is just as passionate about supporting the child after it's born as they are before, society will be a much better place for our kids and grandkids," Ott said.

Climate change: "I'm supportive of initiatives that protect God's green earth," Ott said. "We have a responsibility to take care of the environment so that our kids, grandkids and great-grandkids have a safe planet to live on."

Ott noted he has worked on initiatives to produce energy through more sustainable means.

"I'm also cognizant of the fact that our energy, whether it's electricity or gasoline, has to be affordable and reliable," Ott said. "Striking this balance is challenging and I'm proud that my colleagues continue to trust me on these issues. I'm supportive of legislation that incentivizes carbon sequestration."

The push for electric vehicles: "We have to get prepared and we have to do it quickly," Ott said. "There will soon be a deployment of charging stations across the state and we must decide how we will handle that. Much of our revenue for roads comes from the gasoline tax, so we have to decide how we will make sure that electric vehicle owners contribute to that fund."

Critical Race Theory: Ott said "CRT was and is a waste of time, as are many manufactured issues that suck up valuable time at the Statehouse."

"Not every issue requires a new law, especially issues that are not widespread," Ott said. "Parents will always be the greatest influence in the lives of their children. If we allow issues like CRT to paint the teaching profession with a broad brush of negativity, our children will pay the price."

A native of Calhoun County, Ott, 44, attended school in Calhoun, Orangeburg, and Lexington counties.

He graduated in 1996 from Swansea High School and then from Clemson University in 2000 with a BA in English and minor in political science.

He received a masters in public administration from the University of South Carolina in 2003.

Ott has worked on the family farm since before high school. The farm currently consists of 2,300 acres of corn and cotton.

Prior to being elected to the S.C. House in 2013, Ott worked as the town administrator for North, Neeses and Elloree from 2001 to 2006.

Ott said the experience helped him develop a greater appreciation for local government.

"I also learned a lot about problem solving and building coalitions to achieve results," Ott said. "I bring what I learned then to how I approach my work at the Statehouse."

"Looking for commonalities is much more productive than focusing on differences," Ott said. "Being attentive to constituents and having a willingness to look at things from different perspectives have helped me be successful with legislation and getting results for District 93."

Ott has two sons, ages 15 and 13.

When he is not farming, Ott enjoys hunting and fishing, especially with his sons. Ott also enjoys reading history and cooking.

Ulmer

Ulmer said he is running for the District 93 seat to "make life in Calhoun, Lexington and Orangeburg counties better."

"As a Republican, it will be much easier for me to work with the leadership in the legislature and with the governor than with someone else to do so," Ulmer said. "I’m a great listener and quick to make friends."

"I am good at communicating my position on a topic as well as finding common ground, finding solutions to problems and negotiating mutually beneficial deals without betraying my core values," Ulmer said. "I come from a very diversified background that gives me keen insight from a variety of perspectives."

He cites a number of priorities:

Control spending: "There are many places we can save money in state government, probably in every department," Ulmer said. "By reducing the size of government and the amount of money needed to feed that giant beast, we who purport ourselves to be representatives of the people can leave more ready cash in their hands to spend and invest and grow as they see fit," Ulmer said.

Encourage economic opportunity.

Ulmer said agriculture needs to be "encouraged and protected," noting much of what one has in life has its roots in agriculture.

Ulmer also proposes expanding opportunity zones statewide. Opportunity zones are a federal program created by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to encourage economic development and job creation in low-income urban and rural communities.

"It would be a tremendous shot in the arm for us all if Congress could find a way to increase the amounts and areas covered," Ulmer said.

Ulmer would also give local businesses incentives like are given to recruit outside industry to come here and would grow a state farm finance department to help grow agriculture in the state and especially locally.

He said he would also seek to improve infrastructure, including highways, bridges, dirt roads, communications, water, sewer, energy.

Control regulation: "Exercise due care to keep clean air and water and land and healthful food and medical care and safe roads and bridges and elevators, but not overburden the people with so much red tape," Ulmer said.

Improve education. "If we teach another kid to read on grade level by the third grade, that's another bed the prison industry folks won’t need to prepare for," Ulmer said. Yes, you read that right; that one little statistic keeps them up at night planning how many jail cells to build for future incarceration needs."

"We have got to educate people in order improve our quality of life in every nook and corner and crack of South Carolina," Ulmer said.

Ulmer said he is for parental rights in choosing the school that best serves the needs of their children.

"I would support ... the funding from whatever source following the child," Ulmer said. "I think for this case that we would have the government funds that would educate a child in a local school district where that child resides go towards paying for that child to attend whatever school the parents of that child choose to attend."

"Basically adequate education in our state is not cutting it when folks are unable to figure out how to add two numbers on a restaurant credit card slip, much less a percentage of a tip that they want to give, or how to count change whether giving or receiving it or read and comprehend a newspaper article or communicate coherently," Ulmer said.

Ulmer also said the length of time children are away from home during the school day needs to be reviewed. There is little time left for homework and other family activities.

"We need to put teachers in charge in the classrooms," Ulmer said. "We need to lessen their burden" with paperwork.

"Most of all, we need discipline in the classroom and throughout the school," Ulmer said.

Ulmer said teacher shortages are "not all about money" but also because of unruly children and lots of red tape.

He said he would like to see teachers teach the basics of "reading, writing and mathematics; include physical education and the arts; and use a proven nationally recognized and honorable test like the Stanford 8 merely as a measuring stick to see where students are."

Fight crime: "Perhaps a good dose of castor oil might help. Or bringing back the chain gang, like many of our county sheriffs would like to do, which they tell me it would take the General Assembly to do," Ulmer said. "Prosecution, sentencing and punishment all need to be visited, as well as thinking about the election of judges replacing selection."

"Family court needs a thorough colonoscopy," Ulmer continued. "It also needs a giant facelift. And the two are not mutually exclusive. Daddies need more respect. Adoption needs to be cheaper and easier. The church needs to get in the game and get involved as well."

Protect life: "Our Constitution was set up to protect our lives, liberties, and pursuits of happiness," Ulmer said. "Life is precious and needs to be defended from the womb to hopefully a ripe old age's natural death."

The matter of abortion is now going to be in the hands of state lawmakers following the overturning of Roe vs Wade.

Ulmer said abortion should be limited to cases of rape where the woman has reported the rape to law enforcement, had evidence collected with a rape kit, and the morning-after pill or other procedure done as soon after the rape as possible; cases of incest, and church, social services, and/or law enforcement be required to be involved and cases of saving the life of the mother.

"I believe that abortion should be very limited and considered on an individual basis," Ulmer said. "If deemed necessary, it should be done as early as possible. I strongly believe that abortion should not be used as a form of birth control for the sake of convenience."

"We need to make adoption easier and cheaper," Ulmer said. "This is a better alternative to abortion."

"We need to encourage and inspire individuals and groups to step up and help support and raise little children. Churches especially need to help with this," Ulmer said.

Other issues:

Gun control: "There are some 10,000 gun laws on the books in the country now," Ulmer said. "We need to enforce the ones we have."

Ulmer said the right to bear arms is recognized and protected in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

"I would support a good constitutional-carry bill — the devil is always in the details, many of which can be added on in the form of amendments," Ulmer said. "I would also support legislation to educate everyone about gun safety, training in the proper handling and operation of guns, and also self-defense."

He would also increase sentencing for violent criminals as well as prosecuting repeat offenders more stringently.

Ulmer also said communication between law enforcement agencies and government entities needs to be improved, citing how Dylan Roof's background check when he went to buy the gun that was used to kill the worshippers at Mother Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston failed because Lexington and Richland counties did not do the proper paperwork regarding an incident at Columbiana Centre Mall

"We need to seek out and repair any such glitches," Ulmer said.

"I would work hard to stop red flag laws," Ulmer said. "I strongly believe they are unconstitutional."

Climate change: "We have quite a bit if work to do here," Ulmer said. "The ball was really fumbled with the nuclear plants that SCE&G/SCANA and Santee-Cooper were “working" on. A similar plant in Georgia is nearing completion to produce clean affordable energy."

"We need to be mindful of solar farms. They’re a great idea, but what happens down the road," Ulmer said.

Ulmer said South Carolina "was a pioneer in water power."

"Our hydroelectric lakes are a wonder," he said. "Weather changes daily. Climate change is in a larger cycle. We do need to clean up our act with litter. We need to be careful and wise when dealing with our environment."

Electric cars: Ulmer noted electric cars are nothing new in the United States.

"My mama worked for the Clemson Extension Service in Florence County back in the 1950s," he said. "She told me about seeing FBI hero Elliott Ness and his family tooling around town over their in their electric car, just as silent as an electric golf cart passing by."

Ulmer said the electric car "disappeared into the back of barns and out into the woods" because of cost, distance that could be traveled on a charge and lack of charging stations.

"Batteries have improved and charging stations are much more plentiful now, but costs for electric vehicles have skyrocketed," he said.

Ulmer said while the demand for the vehicles will increase short term, the limitation of traveling distance per charge will cause most usage to be close to home.

"The acquisition of raw materials such as lithium for batteries and the disposal of spent batteries and the recyclability of batteries and cars are going to be limiting factors and concerns," he said.

Critical Race Theory: "We need to teach history honestly, warts and all," Ulmer said. That way we can learn from our past mistakes."

"We need to learn from history," Ulmer said. "However, we do not need Critical Race Theory in our classrooms, by that name or in any other form," Ulmer said.

Ulmer said he would also support improving the county's dirt roads, improving incentives for film producers to work in the state, enhance farm-lending opportunities and improve the hemp marketplace.

"South Carolina and the 93rd House district could be a world leader in this environmentally friendly crop's production and processing," Ulmer said. "We can do better."

Ulmer also said something better needs to be done about mental health, noting the number of individuals in mental health facilities.

"We have a homeless problem in America where a good number need mental health help," Ulmer said. "We have a great number of criminally insane people walking the streets. We need to work on this."

Ulmer, 60, grew up in Woodford.

He attended Wade Hampton Academy, from which he graduated in 1980. He studied at Clemson University, where he majored in agricultural engineering.

He came home from college to help with the farm and family business after his father was diagnosed with cancer.

Ulmer started off on the family farm in the grain business and was a sales representative for American Breeders Service, Moorman’s Manufacturing feed and livestock supplement and equipment company, AAA Carolinas motor club, Floating Flowers wholesale helium and balloon company, and Derst Baking Company.

Ulmer managed the Wendy’s in Orangeburg and joined Pilot Travel Centers’ team managing the Wendy’s in their Cayce location. Ulmer was also the managing editor of The North Trade Journal.

Today, Ulmer continues to raise timber and hay, do show business and special event production work, work as a writer and publisher and dabble in real estate and politics.

Ulmer began politics at a very young age.

"I began campaigning for others at the age of 2 when my folks taught me to say, 'Goldwater-Miller,'" Ulmer said. "While my parents had gone to a rally in Columbia at The Township to see Barry Goldwater, a babysitter trained me to say, 'Johnson-Humphrey,' apparently in response after I had tried to recruit her vote. I don’t think that set too awfully well when my parents got back home."

At the age of 4, Ulmer said he started voting.

"My mother was managing the polls at the Woodford community center for the Republican primary when Mr. W.W. Wannamaker was running for county treasurer," Ulmer recalled. "Not very many showed up to vote that day in the sweltering heat, and a young mother often has to get creative when needing to entertain little curious and impatient boys."

"After several people had voted earlier in the day, I sort of picked up the game," Ulmer said. "My resourceful mama picked up a copy of either The T&D or The North Trade Journal and cut out the sample ballot for the primary and let me vote. I proudly made my 'X' in the box for Mr. Wannamaker."

Ulmer ran for the South Carolina House District 93 seat in 2002 and 2004 against Harry Ott. He also ran for the Orangeburg County School Board At-Large Seat #8 county-wide in 2020. He lost both races.

Ulmer has served as chairman of the Orangeburg County Republican Party since 2005.

Before that, I served the county party in different capacities. He also currently serves on the SC GOP state executive committee and on its Finance Committee. I am vice chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party’s Second Congressional District. I have held that position since 2016."

Ulmer is divorced with two grown children.

When he is not busy, Ulmer enjoys hunting, fishing and golf. He also enjoys woodworking, construction, welding, tinkering and gardening.

"I love Clemson football," he continued. "I enjoy movies and reading. I like to write. I am a keen observer of the human animal and his condition; I like to people watch."