COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed May as Older Americans Month and encourages all South Carolinians to recognize the vital role older adults play in communities across the Palmetto State.

Established in 1963, Older Americans Month is celebrated every May. Led by the Administration for Community Living, OAM is a time to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of older Americans, highlight important trends, and strengthen a commitment to honoring older citizens.

This year’s theme, Aging Unbound, offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of aging experiences and to promote the importance of enjoying independence and fulfillment by paving our own paths as we age.

Part of the South Carolina Department on Aging’s mission is to help all older adults maintain their independence and to live healthier, active lifestyles. South Carolina benefits when people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds have the opportunity to participate and live independently.

“We greatly appreciate Gov. McMaster recognizing May as Older American’s Month, and the need to create a state that offers the services and supports older adults may need to make choices about how they age,” SCDOA Director Connie Munn said.

“It is so important that we take the time to honor our older adults, who have contributed their time, wisdom, and experiences to South Carolina. We must continue to build a society that combats against ageism and emphasizes the positive aspects of aging, and allows for autonomy for our older adults to make their life choices.”

For more information on the South Carolina Department on Aging, visit https://aging.sc.gov/