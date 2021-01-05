McMaster: Jan. 15 deadline for health worker COVID shots

"We need decisive action in order to save lives," Setzler said in a statement.

As of Monday, the state had given out less than half its initial allotment of the Pfizer vaccine to about 43,000 people. Statistics on the Moderna vaccine have not been released.

McMaster said he puts much of the blame on hospitals for the slow rollout because they have been too strict — only giving shots to workers who deal directly with COVID-19 patients instead of to any heath care provider. The governor said hospital leaders have promised to do better.

Adding angst to the slow vaccine rollout is a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. This past week, South Carolina has set state records for new cases. It is seeing more than 3,600 new cases a day when averaged out over seven days, nearly double the new cases from the summer, when the state nearly led the nation. The state topped 5,000 COVID-19 deaths at the beginning of the month.

On Monday, the rate of positive tests was 33.3% — the highest recorded since the outbreak began. Health officials want to get that number below 5%.

McMaster spent several minutes in his news conference insisting he would not order any businesses to close or add any restrictions, even with the high case numbers.