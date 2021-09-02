SC gov: Jumpstart I-26 widening with $360M in virus money

SWANSEA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged state lawmakers Thursday to use $360 million in federal pandemic relief funds to jumpstart the widening of Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia.

McMaster joined state transportation officials and business leaders south of Columbia at an eastbound exit off the busy highway, calling on legislators to speed up the expansion of one of South Carolina's most economically vital corridors as state has become the 10th-fastest growing in the nation.

“With that comes a lot more travel, a lot more traffic,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said. “And with that, congestion when the infrastructure does not keep up with that growth.”

The General Assembly has about $2.5 billion to spend in federal COVID-19 relief and will likely decide how to use the money in a special session later this month. The funds could go toward any number of needs, such as upgrading water and sewer systems, expanding broadband or replacing lost pandemic revenue.

But an influx of cash toward the I-26 expansion could move up the project timeline by six years and save money on construction costs, Hall said.