SC gets extra funding for energy assistance

Clyburn and Biden

Congressman James Clyburn and President Joe Biden at the South Carolina State University commencement on Dec. 17, 2021.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

COLUMBIA -- Congressman James E. Clyburn announced that $80.2 million is coming to South Carolina for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) via the American Rescue Plan.

South Carolina LIHEAP will receive an additional $35,117,531 on top of the state’s annual appropriation of $45,075,485. This is the highest amount South Carolina has ever received for LIHEAP

IN PHOTOS: President Biden's historic visit to SC State

“This funding is further evidence that the Biden-Harris administration and Democrats in Congress have been working hard to provide relief for families by helping lower everyday costs,” Clyburn said. “As temperatures continue to drop, it is essential that individuals all across this state have the ability to keep themselves and their families warm.”

Low-income households in South Carolina can utilize these funds to lower their costs of heating, utilities, and energy repairs. For more information on how to apply for assistance, individuals should contact the South Carolina Office of Economic Opportunity.

In 2021, the Biden-Harris administration and congressional Democrats delivered $8 billion in LIHEAP funding nationally, more than doubling typical annual appropriations due to $4.5 billion provided by the American Rescue Plan. This is the largest appropriation in a single year since the program was established in 1981.

