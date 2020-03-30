SC Codes offers new Java course
SC Codes offers new Java course

SC Codes, a statewide program aimed at providing free access to code education to all residents of South Carolina, launched a new online programming course titled “Java Concepts.”

It’s one of several free courses available on the SC Codes platform.

According to CompTIA, employment in the tech industry expanded by over 4,000 jobs in 2018 and the tech sector represents 6.3% of the state’s economy.

The Java Concepts course was created both for beginners who have never written a line of code, and for those who are looking for a basic introduction to the Java programming language.

“Java is a well-established and heavily used programming language in businesses small and large throughout South Carolina,” Program Director Kim Christ said. “We’re excited to make this course available to all residents of South Carolina and we look forward to connecting learners with our statewide network of professional programming mentors.”

The “Java Concepts” course on SC Codes includes:

• A brief history of the Java programming language.

• Instructions on how to read the code samples that will be used in the module.

• Lessons on writing code in Java.

• Discussions on syntax, variables and basic data structures.

• An introduction to the concept of object-oriented programming.

• A hands-on project: Building a banking application.

SC Codes, a platform powered by the S.C. Department of Commerce Office of Innovation, was launched in September 2018. The platform allows for 24/7 access to free online curriculum for any interested resident. For more information, visit sccodes.org.

