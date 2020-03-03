SC CMA head to speak at SCSU

Dr. Delores Dacosta, executive director of the South Carolina Commission on Minority Affairs (SC CMA) is the featured speaker for the South Carolina State University Executive Speaker Series on Wednesday, March 4.

The event will be held in the Belcher Hall fourth-floor auditorium at noon. Dacosta will speak to students about the role of SC CMA.

Dacosta has 20 years of experience in federal policies and regulations. Prior to her current position, she was the regional director to U.S. Senator Tim Scott and chief of staff for a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

As executive director, Dacosta oversees the daily operations of SC CMA, which serves as a catalyst for change in ethnic minority communities. The agency identifies and examines emerging issues and trends, while providing constructive solutions and approaches that support the policy and socio-economic development of ethnic minority communities through: community engagement and awareness; state recognition of Native Americans; collecting, diagnosing and analyzing collaborative data; acting as a liaison between communities, government agencies and other organizations and influencing public policy and state services.

Dacosta earned a master of public administration degree from Strayer University and a doctorate in strategic leadership from Regent University.

