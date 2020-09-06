SC Chamber to hold annual grassroots virtual meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Join the Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce and SC Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. virtually using Zoom for the annual grassroots meeting.

Register online at https://tri-crcc.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/372 and the Zoom link will be emailed to you. Call Sandy Price at 843-563-8187 if you need help registering.

Each year, the state chamber hits the road to hear from business leaders across the state about the issues facing their companies. The Grassroots Tour is part of the South Carolina Chamber Alliance Partnership that connects the state, regional and local chambers of commerce and their members. The feedback received from the meetings will help shape the 2021 Competitiveness Agenda, which lays out the business community’s priorities for next year’s legislative session.

This meeting is free and open to all chamber members and $5 for non-members.

For more information, call 843-563-8187 or email tricounty@tri-crcc.com.

