The South Carolina Department of Revenue will no longer issue prepaid debit cards for Individual Income Tax refunds after June 29.

This action follows the decision by Bank of America, the SCDOR's prepaid debit card provider, to phase out its prepaid debit card program.

The vast majority of South Carolina taxpayers choose to receive their refunds as direct deposits or paper checks.

Direct deposit remains the SCDOR's recommended refund option. It's the fastest, easiest, most secure way to receive your refund, since your refund is deposited directly in your bank account, and you don't have to wait on mail processing.​

What the SCDOR will do:

The SCDOR will continue to issue debit card refunds as requested until June 29.

Some forms and filing software will still provide debit card as an option for tax years 2022 and before, but after June 29, the SCDOR will issue a paper check refund to taxpayers who choose the debit card refund option. If you are filing an extended or amended return for tax year 2022 or before and are due a refund, you are encouraged to choose direct deposit.

What Bank of America will do:

Around Nov 1, Bank of America will notify cardholders regarding the deactivation of their SC Individual Income Tax Refund Prepaid Debit Card.

Cardholders will have approximately 90 days to either spend their remaining prepaid debit card balance or contact the Bank of America Service Center at 1-866-472-4959 to inquire about options for retrieving the remaining funds on the prepaid debit card. Bank representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can help in multiple languages.

Beginning Feb. 1, 2024, Bank of America will begin the process of deactivating cards on a rolling basis. Once a card is deactivated, which may occur on Feb. 1, 2024, or sometime thereafter, the prepaid debit card will no longer be usable. Prior to deactivation, cardholders may continue to use the prepaid debit card as they normally do.

The deactivation involves all active Bank of America prepaid debit cards issued by the SCDOR. Refund prepaid debit cards generally remain active for one year, so only refund prepaid debit cards issued in the last year will be impacted by an early deactivation date.

What cardholders should do:

If you have an active refund prepaid debit card with a balance, we encourage you to spend it before Bank of America deactivates the card.

You can also take your card to any Bank of America branch or use any Bank of America ATM to withdraw the remaining cash on your card, free of charge.

If you are unsure of your balance, you can go to the Bank of America Prepaid Mobile App, visit www.bankofamerica.com/screfund or call 1-866-472-4959, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

For questions related to the deactivation of refund debit cards, taxpayers should contact Bank of America at www.bankofamerica.com/screfund or 1-866-472-4959. The SCDOR cannot answer questions related to your SC Individual Income Tax Refund Prepaid Debit Card.