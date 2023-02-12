The South Carolina Beekeepers Association will hold its spring conference this month in Florence.

The annual spring conference will be held Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at the Florence-Darlington Technical College.

The event will include honey producer and YouTube personality Bob Binnie of the Blue Ridge Honey Company, and Steve Coy, vice president of the American Honey Producers Association.

The conference will feature a special workshop for honey sensory analysis by the only Italian certified honey sommelier in the U.S., Marina Marchese.

For those considering starting a beekeeping operation but not sure they want to attend the full conference, there will be a beginners mini-course on Saturday morning while the rest of the conference attendees tour the Clemson Pee Dee Research and Education Center.

Dozens of vendors will be on site with beekeeping equipment and advice.

Find more information at https://scstatebeekeepers.com

Irrigation, mulch workshop

Clemson Extension is offering a free Drip Irrigation and Plastic Mulch Application workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Edisto REC, 64 Research Road, Blackville.

Morning session consists of basic discussions about drip irrigation, irrigation cycles and nutrient management. Field demonstrations will take place after lunch. Two Continuing Certification Hours (CCH) will be offered. Lunch will be provided.

For information, contact Rob Last at rlast@clemson.edu or 803-259-7141, or Gilbert Miller at gmllr@clemson.edu, 803-793-6614.

Preregistration is required. Workshop is limited to first 100 registrants. Register: http://bit.ly/3k7OrcV