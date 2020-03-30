SBA offering drought disaster loans in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg county businesses are eligible for federal disaster loan assistance for losses related to last summer's drought.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Monday that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations as a result of drought.

The loans are available in a total of 25 counties across South Carolina.

The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.875% for small businesses and 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations of all sizes, with terms up to 30 years.

These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via SBA’s secure website at Disasterloan.sba.gov.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.