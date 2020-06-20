SBA offering disaster loans after tornadoes

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration is encouraging businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for a disaster loan before the June 30 deadline.
Anyone in the declared counties in South Carolina with damages caused by the severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds on April 12-13 should apply for the disaster loan program.
The disaster declaration covers Orangeburg, Aiken, Barnwell, Berkeley, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee and Pickens counties, which are eligible for both physical and economic-injury disaster loans from the SBA.
WATCH NOW: Family ‘moving forward’ after tornado hit home; county continues cleanup following April 13 storms
Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA economic-injury disaster loans: Bamberg, Calhoun, Allendale, Anderson, Beaufort, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Edgefield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Jasper, Lexington, Saluda and Williamsburg.
The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is June 30. The deadline for economic-injury applications is Feb. 1, 2021.
In accordance with health precautions for the coronavirus, the SBA will not establish a field presence to assist survivors. However, SBA will continue to provide customer service and conduct outreach virtually with webinars, skype calls, phone assistance and step-by-step application assistance.
As a result, SBA has opened a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center/Business Recovery Center to help survivors apply online using the electronic loan application via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ and there are virtual customer support representatives available to assist applicants with completing the online application. The VDLOC/VBRC information:
The Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center/Business Recovery Center is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
These services are only available for the South Carolina disaster declaration as a result of the severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds on April 12-13, and not for COVID-19 related assistance.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers economic injury disaster loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates are as low as 3.75% for businesses, 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations, and 1.563% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. The SBA customizes loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s circumstances.
Applicants may be eligible for a loan increase up to 20% of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster. Applicants may apply online using the electronic loan application via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app.
Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.