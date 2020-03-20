SBA offering coronavirus loans

In response to a request from Gov. Henry McMaster for a disaster declaration, the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for South Carolina small businesses suffering substantial economic injury resulting from the coronavirus.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in the entire state.

"These low-interest loans are of monumental importance to our business community," McMaster said. "There's no doubt that our state's small businesses have suffered losses throughout this incredibly difficult time, but help is on the way."

Small businesses and non-profit organizations that have been financially impacted as a direct result of COVID-19 may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses.

"These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid because of the disaster's impact," SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said. "Disaster loans can provide vital economic assistance to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing."