SBA disaster loans available to S.C. nonprofits

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced today that certain Private NonProfit organizations (PNP)s in South Carolina that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest rate disaster loans. These loans are available following a presidential disaster declaration for public assistance resulting from damages caused by severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds on April 12-13, 2020.

PNPs located in Barnwell, Colleton, Georgetown, Hampton, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties in South Carolina are eligible to apply. Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

PNP organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The interest rate is 2.75 percent with terms up to 30 years. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.