Santee welcomes ‘The Gator,’ ‘Big Red’; fire chief: ‘It’s been a long time coming’

Firefighters also designed the new logo for the department, Barnett said. The logo bears an alligator wearing firefighter gear in the center.

The scene to the left of the alligator shows a golf course and the scene to the right shows a lake – tying in the Santee State Park and Lake Marion, Barnett said.

“This is a great day in Santee and a great day in Orangeburg County,” Orangeburg County Council Chairperson Johnnie Wright Sr. said. He was the guest speaker at the ceremony.

Wright addressed the firefighters, saying “We really appreciate all you do in Orangeburg County.”

“These men and women get out all times of the night and all times of the day to go to emergencies,” Wright said.

“That means a whole lot to be on the front line during a pandemic,” he said. “They risk their lives not only with fires, but with sickness and other things.”

Wright said of Barnett, “One thing I can say about him is that he’s certainly committed to the fire district and he’s certainly committed to the town of Santee and we love what he does.”