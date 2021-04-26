Santee welcomes ‘The Gator,’ ‘Big Red’; fire chief: ‘It’s been a long time coming’

Two new “firefighters” are now serving the Santee Fire District.
They are better known as “The Gator” and “Big Red.”
“It’s been a long time coming, but we have been very, very patient and we were awarded by God these trucks,” Santee Fire Chief Ed Barnett said.
The 2021 Toyne fire engine and 1997 Pierce 100-foot platform ladder truck were dedicated during a Saturday ceremony.
Typically volunteer fire departments hold a “wet down” initiation for new trucks, with firefighters soaking the trucks with water.
There was a bit of a divine “wet down” ceremony during Saturday’s ceremony as rain fell throughout the area.
“God has been good to us and let us have this natural ‘wet down,’” Barnett said at the close of the ceremony, held at the department’s headquarters located at 1005 Bass Drive.
The purchase of the $396,000 Toyne fire engine was made possible through grants, with a 5 percent match by the department, Barnett said.
The upgraded, 1997 ladder truck was $200,000. It was paid for by trading in one of the department’s older trucks.
Both trucks are equipped with 1,000-foot, five-inch hoses, Barnett said.
The Toyne fire engine, called “The Gator,” is equipped to handle any situation, Barnett said.
It has a 1,000-gallon tank and can pump 2,250 gallons of water per minute, he said.
The engine also has a 20-foot light tower complete with LED lights and a generator.
As for the 1997 ladder truck, it can pump 2,000 gallons of water per minute.
It also allows for a five-member ladder company to ride along.
The platform ladder extends out to 100 feet, Barnett said.
“We have four-story hotels in the area and three-story condos down by the lake,” he said.
“We would not have this done if God would not have helped us do this,” Barnett said.
He expressed his appreciation to the firefighters, the residents, the Orangeburg County Fire District, Orangeburg County Council, Santee Town Council, the Santee Fire District Development Board and the Santee Fire District Commission Board.
Joanie Pinter, chairperson of the Santee Fire District Commission Board, explained that firefighters picked out the colors and all of the equipment for the 2021 engine.
Firefighters also designed the new logo for the department, Barnett said. The logo bears an alligator wearing firefighter gear in the center.
The scene to the left of the alligator shows a golf course and the scene to the right shows a lake – tying in the Santee State Park and Lake Marion, Barnett said.
“This is a great day in Santee and a great day in Orangeburg County,” Orangeburg County Council Chairperson Johnnie Wright Sr. said. He was the guest speaker at the ceremony.
Wright addressed the firefighters, saying “We really appreciate all you do in Orangeburg County.”
“These men and women get out all times of the night and all times of the day to go to emergencies,” Wright said.
“That means a whole lot to be on the front line during a pandemic,” he said. “They risk their lives not only with fires, but with sickness and other things.”
Wright said of Barnett, “One thing I can say about him is that he’s certainly committed to the fire district and he’s certainly committed to the town of Santee and we love what he does.”
“When people love what they do, they usually do a better job. I don’t care who you are or what you want to think,” he said.
Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard said, “This community should be proud.”
Also during the ceremony, Santee Fire District Development Board Chairperson Min. Terry Parler offered the invocation and Crystal Ravenell sang the national anthem.
“This is as great, great, great achievement for the Santee District Fire Department,” Barnett said.
Within moments after the dedication ceremony ended, “Big Red” and “The Gator” sped away to a call.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.