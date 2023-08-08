SANTEE -- Santee Town Council held three public hearings before raising water rates by about 40%, but some customers didn’t fully grasp the impact until they saw their bills, Mayor Donnie Hilliard says.

“Some citizens are very upset at the cost of water,” the mayor said during the council’s regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The Lake Marion Regional Water Agency draws water out of Lake Marion at its facility just east of Santee. The water is treated and then sold at wholesale rates to the agency’s member-customers, one of which is the Town of Santee.

The agency adjusts its wholesale rates annually. For the past 10 years, Santee chose not to pass along increased costs to its customers, Hilliard said, but he added that the town cannot continue to absorb the increases.

Even now, water rates are moderate because the federal government allocated about $180 million in the past 20 years to build the treatment facility and add water distribution lines, which are called “reaches.”

Santee water Here’s a welcome sight for Santee water system customers, whose rates increased by about 40% earlier this year. The Lake Marion Regional Water…

Agency officials frequently explain that they could treat and sell water at a lower unit cost if they sold more of it. Toward that end, and to meet increasing needs for water, new reaches are being developed almost constantly.

Because the federal government is involved, and because the agency is cooperatively owned by its customers, each member-customer must approve a resolution in support of the expansions before they can be built. The Santee Town Council did that on Aug. 2.

Also during the meeting, Hilliard announced that Santee will celebrate its “diamond jubilee” – the 75th anniversary of the issuance of its charter as a town – with special events each day from April 22, 2024, through April 27, 2024.

The mayor announced his appointments of 13 people to serve on the “Santee at 75 Ad Hoc Planning Committee.” He said some of the appointees had not been asked yet about serving, but he hoped they would agree to do so.

Hilliard appointed himself and all four council members: Robert Anderson, Gregory King, Sheryl Patrick and Shirley Small.

He also appointed Santee Fire Chief Ed Barnett, Orangeburg County Councilman Johnny Ravenell, former town clerk Rebecca Wright Haynes, William Clark Sr., the Rev. Roosevelt Hezekiah, Elaine Douglas, Sophia Brown and Patricia Clark.

Two residents who are representative of the young adult generation will be named later, the mayor said.

In other business, the council adopted a five-year update of the county’s natural hazard mitigation plan for 2021. That year is correct, the mayor said; it took that long to prepare the update.

The council approved the minutes for their monthly meeting on July 12, when they approved a $110,000 lease agreement with a company for the purchase of two utility trucks and a repair truck for the water and wastewater department. The council also approved the minutes for their special called meeting on July 20, when they rescinded that action and instead authorized a $99,185 lease agreement with Ford Motor Credit Co.

Frederick Goodwin spoke during the public comments time. He claimed that certain real estate developers, whom he did not identify, oppose the replacement of the old U.S. 15-301 bridge over Lake Marion.

Goodwin also repeated the concerns he first expressed during the July 12 council meeting that the town plans to upgrade the wastewater pumping station near the Premium Peanut shelling facility under construction off Knowles Street.

The facility is outside town limits but within the town utilities’ service area. Goodwin asked the mayor and council members to pledge that those upgrades won’t “benefit private developers.”

It was unclear whether Goodwin was referring to Premium Peanut or a residential subdivision proposed nearby. He has expressed opposition to the residential development.

Goodwin, who sought unsuccessfully to unseat Hilliard in the last mayoral election, also asked the mayor if his advancing age was “affecting your judgment.”

Town officials said nothing in response to Goodwin’s remarks.

The Santee Town Council’s next monthly meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the council chambers at 192 Municipal Way, across from the Town Hall. Call 803-854-2152 for more information.