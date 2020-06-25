Santee Urgent Care, Healthplex therapy return to normal hours

Santee’s Urgent Care and Healthplex therapy (excluding the wellness side) have returned to normal operating hours, according to the Regional Medical Center.
The following measures will be in place:
• Visitors will be screened with temperature checks.
• Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to visit.
• Patients are encouraged to bring their own masks to help preserve masks for medical personnel. If they do not have one, one will be provided.
• All staff are under mandatory masking.
• Hand-washing continues to be recommended as the best way to protect against infections.
• Environmental Services is frequently cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as well as frequently disinfecting examination rooms.
Santee Urgent Care’s hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Healthplex’s physical therapy hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. until noon. The wellness side remains closed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.