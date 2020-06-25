Santee Urgent Care, Healthplex therapy return to normal hours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Santee’s Urgent Care and Healthplex therapy (excluding the wellness side) have returned to normal operating hours, according to the Regional Medical Center.

The following measures will be in place:

• Visitors will be screened with temperature checks.

• Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to visit.

• Patients are encouraged to bring their own masks to help preserve masks for medical personnel. If they do not have one, one will be provided.

• All staff are under mandatory masking.

• Hand-washing continues to be recommended as the best way to protect against infections.

• Environmental Services is frequently cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as well as frequently disinfecting examination rooms.

Santee Urgent Care’s hours are Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Healthplex’s physical therapy hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. until noon. The wellness side remains closed.

