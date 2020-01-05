{{featured_button_text}}
SANTEE -- Solid Structures LLC will build Santee’s new law enforcement center. Town council approved its $1,379,388 bid at the December meeting.

Mayor Donnie Hilliard said the company submitted the lowest of 14 “acceptable” bids for the work. He said the 15th bid was not acceptable because the bidder wanted to perform only a portion of the work.

Construction will begin in January. The company said it could finish the work by July, but the mayor said he would not worry if the job took a little longer.

The new building will complete the move of all town offices into a set of buildings on Municipal Way. At present, the police department and municipal clerk’s office share an aging building on Dazzy Circle with the Santee branch library.

Also during the meeting, Hilliard announced that another police officer has resigned.

“This individual was a good officer,” he said. “She is going on to bigger and better things, as she sees it. This seems to be an ongoing thing for small towns. We seem to be a training ground for other communities. That seems to be the fate of small communities.

Another agenda item was the Lake Marion Regional Water System, which is operated by the state-owned Santee Cooper utility. The water system’s governing board has asked the governing boards of each of the system’s stakeholders – the town of Santee and four counties – to pass resolutions stating that they would pay off the system’s remaining debt and take ownership of it in the event that Santee Cooper was sold to a private company. Santee’s pro rata portion of the remaining debt would be $50,538. The Santee council approved the resolution.

