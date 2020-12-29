Santee State Park starts new year with First Day Hikes

COLUMBIA -- State Parks in South Carolina invite people to start the new year with an invigorating hike in the great outdoors on Friday, Jan. 1. Trails designated for the self-guided hikes are mostly a half-mile to 3 miles in distance and cover easy terrain, ideal for families and for hikers of all levels.

The opportunities are part of the national First Day Hikes program that helps people recharge with an exhilarating excursion outside. In past years, First Day Hikes were ranger-guided treks along nature or historic trails, or plunges into lakes and the surf. This year, however, to respect safety protocols under the coronavirus, the hikes will be self-guided. Some parks will allow groups of no more than 10 people. Park visitors can pick up brochures and material at the park office and enjoy their excursion at their own pace. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizers and stickers will be available at park offices while supplies last. Log in your hike at the park office to receive them.