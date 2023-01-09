Santee shooting victim identified

Kai’Bienn Bookhart, of Antioch Road, Santee, has been identified as the 16-year-old who died after someone shot him on Saturday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

Dre’Morean Smalls, 18, of Santee River Road, Santee faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano.

Officers were dispatched to 112 Cecelia Street around 3:15 p.m. Saturday for the shooting incident.

As officers were on the way, dispatchers notified them that Bookhart had been taken to HealthPlex, located on John Lawson Avenue in Santee, Serrano said.

Serrano reported to HealthPlex while other officers went to the Cecelia Street home.

Bookhart was transferred by ambulance to the Regional Medical Center.

He later died of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Serrano said Smalls and Bookhart knew each other.

The Holly Hill Police Department assisted.

A circuit judge may consider setting bond on Smalls at a later date.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.