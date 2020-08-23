Santee resident celebrates 99 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Lee Felder, a longtime resident of Santee, celebrating her 99th birthday on July 25 with a surprise birthday parade.

The birthday honoree received a resolution from Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell and a birthday certificate from the Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard to help celebrate her special day. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren during this special occasion.

Felder is affectionately known as “Mother Felder” in her church and community and attributes her long life to “depending and trusting in the Lord.” Her pastor and members of Chapel Hill Baptist Church were there to help celebrate the milestone.

She enjoys reading her Bible and attending worship service, walking around the yard, taking care of the flowers, watching the birds and talking on the phone with family and friends.

