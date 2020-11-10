Santee receives $500,000 for sewer

COLUMBIA -- The S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved a total of $13 million in grants for 28 projects.

The Town of Santee will receive $500,000 for sewer system improvements.

The City of Barnwell and the Town of Williston will also each receive $500,000 for sewer system improvements.

"Even as many communities face increased expenses and decreased revenues as they respond to today's challenges, the infrastructure that residents and businesses depend on continues to need improvement. The investments we make today are crucial to maintaining public health and environmental standards and providing the foundation for strong local economies," said Executive Director Bonnie Ammons.

The RIA grants will be combined with over $15.6 million in local and other funds to address pressing health and environmental concerns.

Some recipients will work to correct issues with water quality, sewer overflows or frequent flooding. Others will use the funds to replace or upgrade aging infrastructure to build stronger, more resilient systems.

The remaining projects will extend or improve infrastructure to serve businesses and provide economic opportunities to the local communities.