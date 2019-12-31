Edward Jermyane Washington, 37, of 151 Spyglass Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
A grand jury indicted Washington on the charge of second-offense possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
In other pleas:
• Damon Kendell Williamson, 43, of 875 White Sands Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.
Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
• Brian Alexander McFadden, 25, of 1713 Baggette Road, Manning, pleaded guilty to habitual traffic offender.
Dickson sentenced him to four years in prison. After he serves 60 days, the remainder of the balance is suspended to probation for nine months.
He gave McFadden credit for having already served two days in jail.
He’s allowing McFadden to serve his time on Tuesdays through Thursdays and stipulated that his probation term may end after the completion of jail time.
• Octavius Terrell Bowman, 31, of 2425 Hickory Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under the influence of .16 or more blood alcohol concentration.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison and a fine of $3,500, suspended to 90 days in jail and a fine of $1,100.
Dickson stipulated that Bowman can serve his time on weekends and must pay all court fines, fees and costs by Feb. 28, 2020.
A grand jury indicted him on the charge of third-offense driving under the influence of .16 or more blood alcohol concentration.
• Rodney David Scott, 37, of 1345 Springdale Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of adulterants intended to defeat drug or alcohol test.
Dickson sentenced him to 91 days in jail or a fine of $100.
• Grafford Kenyatta Campbell, 28, of 194 Eva Hill Lane, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle registration and licensing violation.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a fine of $100.
A grand jury indicted Campbell on the charge of failure to stop for blue light.
• Demtri Xavier Lockhart, 25, of 2681 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun and first-offense possession of MDMA.
Dickson sentenced him to 36 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served one day.
He’s allowing Lockhart to serve his time on weekends.
• Christopher Antonio Adams, 32, of 1203 Luke Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to public disorderly conduct.
Dickson sentenced him to time served and gave him credit for serving 144 days.
A grand jury indicted Adams on the charge of incident exposure.
• Tyrone Watson, 43, of 166 Cribb Street Apt. 5729, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to possession implements capable of being used in a crime.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison and revoked his probation, but give him credit for having already served 88 days in jail.
His indictment accuses him of being in possession of a screwdriver.
