A Santee man has been identified as the person killed in Tuesday morning’s collision near Vance.

Holden Witherspoon, 35, of Hollis Road, died of blunt force Injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The collision occurred as Witherspoon was driving a 2010 Buick LaCrosse west on S.C. Highway 6, near the intersection with U.S. Highway 301, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A 2018 Mack truck was traveling east on S.C. Highway 6.

The two vehicles collided about four miles west of Vance.

Witherspoon died at the scene. The driver of the Mack truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment.