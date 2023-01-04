Santee man guilty of trafficking drugs

A Santee man recently pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs and is now serving time in prison.

Jeremy Devon Bradley, 32, of 611 Bonner Avenue, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy, 100 dosage units but less than 500 dosage units, and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Circuit Judge Deandrea G. Benjamin sentenced Bradley to three years in prison and gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Bradley’s charge of possession of a stolen pistol.

In other recent pleas:

• Khalil Marcus Allen, 27, 1055 Toney Bay Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Benjamin sentenced him to three days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

Prosecutors dismissed Allen’s charge of second-degree assault and battery by mob, serious bodily injury results.

• Ronnie Donovan Ashmore Jr., 32, of 921 Marlboro Street, Columbia, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in property damage and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Benjamin sentenced him to three years in prison and gave him credit for having already served 111 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.

• Anthony Scott Bell, 21, of 129 Frazier Lane, Cordova, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more, first-offense possession of methamphetamine/cocaine base and failure to stop for blue lights.

Benjamin sentenced him to one year in prison and gave him credit for having already served 121 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Bell’s charges of first-offense driving without a license, reckless driving, hit-and-run duties of driver resulting in minor personal injury and open container of beer or wine.

• Jazzieca K. Brown, 29, of 1120 Wolfe Trail, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a pistol.

Benjamin sentenced her to 90 days in jail and gave her 30 days to pay a fine of $100.

• Johnathan Capehart, 38, of 182 Grove Drive, Cordova, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Benjamin sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he served 115 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to 18 months of probation.

She gave Capehart credit for having already served 115 days in jail.

• Leslie Todd Clary, 56, of 6024 Parris Bridge Road, Chesnee, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary.

Benjamin sentenced him to six years in prison, provided that after he served 136 days, the remainder of his term would be suspended to 18 months of probation.

She gave him credit for having already served 136 days in jail.

• Jerry Lee Cole, 56, of 125 Caroline Drive, Cross, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary.

Benjamin sentenced him to seven years in prison, suspended to 35 days. She gave him credit for having already served 35 days in jail.

• Jerry Dean Collier, 38, of a 1600 Columbia Road apartment, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Benjamin sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Lacey Nicole Cushman, 33, of 119 Gleaton Circle, Springfield, pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Benjamin sentenced her to three years in prison, provided that after she serves 251 days, the remainder of her term would be suspended to 30 months of probation. She gave Cushman credit for having already spent 251 days in jail.

She also ordered Cushman to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.