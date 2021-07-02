Santee man dies in U.S. 301 crash

A collision near Orangeburg claimed the life of a 55-year-old Santee man on Thursday afternoon.

Gerry Jerome Zeigler died as a result of blunt force trauma sustained in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

The collision occurred at 4:14 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 at Bozard Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Zeigler was driving a 2015 Ford car on Bozard Road and attempted to turn onto U.S. 301.

The Ford and a 2015 Dodge van traveling on U.S. 301 collided, Tidwell said.

Zeigler died in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The three occupants of the Dodge were all taken to the Regional Medical Center. They were all wearing seatbelts.

This year, 503 people have died in collisions across the Palmetto State. There were 473 deaths during the same time period last year.

Eighteen people have lost their lives in highway collisions in Orangeburg County this year, compared to 17 during the same time last year.