Santee man accused of bank fraud, forgery

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 37-year-old man is charged with one count of bank fraud and three counts of forgery valued less than $10,000.

Jermelle Lamont Moorer, who has addresses in Santee and Florida, was taken into custody on Nov. 23.

Moorer’s charges stem from three transactions he allegedly made in May at AllSouth Federal Credit Union, located at 1588 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg.

Warrants claim he wrote checks to AllSouth from a TrustCo bank account he closed in 2020.

The checks totaled $3,300.

If convicted, Moorer faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.