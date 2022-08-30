Santee Industries: ‘God has greater work for us’; Disabilities and Special Needs breaks ground

SANTEE – The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board plans to improve the work experience of its consumers with the development of a new site in Santee.

OCDSNB officials joined local and county leaders Tuesday morning to break ground for what will be a new Santee Industries, the agency's Santee satellite site.

“This new building will allow us to continue our mission,” OCDSNB Executive Director Vonda Steward said.

The current facility, located at 758 Bass Drive, is an aging former carpet store.

It is being replaced by new building that will be located at 1787 Bass Drive. The new building will cover more 8,000 square feet.

The old building had been plagued by flooding and other issues that were not conducive to a good work environment for consumers, officials stated.

Consumer Shalaya Higgins of Holly Hill said she is looking forward to the new facility.

“I'm excited about it. Looking for a change,” she said. Higgins noted that the OCDSNB staff members have been very supportive of her and her pursuit of gainful employment.

“They've done a lot. I like it,” she said.

Consumer Akeem Mack of Vance said he, too, appreciates the fact that a new, improved facility is being built.

“I'm excited,” he said.

Since its beginnings in 1995, Santee Industries has been the source of air fresheners, scented bars and body oils that are purchased and sold as far away as Canada.

The items are made at Santee Industries by OCDSNB consumers.

“The building will provide a safer and more modern environment for the individuals we serve on the east side of the county. The layout will provide a better floor plan that is conducive to learning with technology stations and a dedicated area for the infamous air freshener business that our consumers operate,” Steward said.

The $3.2 million project is being paid for with up to $1.5 million in agency reserve funds, with the remainder being financed through a loan from South State Bank.

Florence-based FW Architects Inc. is the architect for the project, with Pawleys Island-based Walker Engineering & Construction and Florence-based Ervin Engineering Co. Inc. providing construction and engineering services for the project.

Steward said, “Our mission is to support persons with disabilities and their families in accessing opportunities of their choice to maximize their potential to live, work and thrive in the community as productive citizens.”

Janet Gilchrist, OCDSNB board chairperson, said the new Santee site will allow the agency to continue serving the Eastern population of the county with employment opportunities in an improved facility.

The agency's services include early intervention, enclave employment and housing projects, along with special education services.

It estimates it pumps more than $14 million into the local economy.

Gilchrist said the project has been worked on for more than three years. She thanked Orangeburg County Council for its financial support.

“We are excited. ... Our commitment is to treat every client the way we want to be treated,” she said.

Consumers will not have to worry about the flooding or space constraints experienced in the older building.

Teresa Hinnant, an OCDSNB board member, said she is eagerly anticipating the new building.

“It's the culmination of a dream. We just knew we needed a place on this side of the county. ... I can't wait to see the finished product,” she said.

Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard said he is proud of the OCDSNB staff and recalled how they faithfully served two late members of his church.

“Y’all did wonders with them. I'm proud we were able to continue to persevere,” the mayor said.

State Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, recalled his past work with the OCDSNB.

“One of the best jobs was with Santee Industries. The individuals sent out into the job market, they were very productive,” he said.

OCDSNB has a long tradition of developing vocational skills and facilitating effective work habits, he said.

Santee Industries Manager Laura Cooper-Davis said, “This is the time that God has prepared for this building. ... Thank God for a board that is dedicated, that is supportive. This is only the beginning. God has greater work for us.”