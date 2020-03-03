Santee home damaged by fire

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a Santee family whose home, located on Jitterbug Lane, was damaged by a fire Sunday morning.

The Santee Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

