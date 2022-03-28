Santee gets peanut sheller; new $64 million facility going to Gateway Park

A peanut shelling company announced Monday that it will locate its new, 220,000-square-foot facility in the South Carolina Gateway Park in Santee.

Georgia-based Premium Peanut said it signed an agreement with DP World to purchase the northernmost tract in the 1,322-acre industrial park formerly known as JAFZA Magna Park.

The park is located near the U.S. Highway 301 and Interstate 95 interchange.

Premium Peanut is buying land near Hannah Drive and Lambert Street. The entrance to the property will be off of Knowles Street.

“We are thrilled to be able to make this announcement, solidifying our ongoing expansion into South Carolina,” Premium Peanut President and CEO Karl Zimmer said.

Premium Peanut is a grower-owned company with over 400 grower-owners.

“We think there is no better place to expand, and are eager to return more of the peanuts’ value back into the pockets of the growers in South Carolina. Keeping these hard-earned dollars in local communities is a tremendous benefit of our grower-owned model,” Zimmer said.

The company announced plans in September to invest $64 million in the Santee project and to bring 130 new jobs to the area over the next five years.

Premium Peanut plans to break ground on about 42.34 acres in late spring 2022. The investment will include $27.5 million in buildings and $36.8 million in equipment.

It will be the first major peanut-shelling facility and seed treatment facility in the state.

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright called Premium Peanut the “flagship” major employer in the industrial park.

“We are so excited about the reevaluation of that site and now it is starting to take off,” Wright said. “Being a large peanut production agricultural county, it will be a plus for us to encourage others to grow peanuts and provide jobs and opportunity. We are grateful.”

Premium Peanut’s customers consist of major snack, candy and peanut butter manufacturers domestically, as well as customers in more than 30 countries around the world.

The project will be financed through Truist.

Premium Peanut’s new shelling operation in Orangeburg County will provide additional local shelling capacity and will allow South Carolina peanut growers the opportunity to be a part of a cooperative model.

The company looked at multiple sites and states for its shelling facility before settling on Orangeburg County.

As part of its arrival in Orangeburg County, Premium Peanut has received a 30-year fee-in-lieu of taxes incentive.

It’s also been placed in a multi-county industrial park with Dorchester County. A multi-county industrial park is an incentive mechanism and is not a physical park. The company also will receive job development tax credits.

Since the company began shelling peanuts in 2016, Premium Peanut has paid out over $50 million in dividends back to its grower-owners. It has an annual shelling capacity of over 300,000 tons.

The property chosen by the peanut company is owned by DP World Americas, formerly Jafza USA, a subsidiary of Dubai World.

DP World purchased the Orangeburg County property in 2006.

According to an Orangeburg County Development Commission flyer, about 806 acres of the site can be developed.

The site has power through Tri-County Electric Cooperative, natural gas from Dominion, water from the Lake Marion Regional Water System, sewer service from Orangeburg County/Santee, telecommunications through Verizon and Frontier and fire protection from the Santee Fire Service and Orangeburg County Fire Service.

Those interested in learning more about Premium Peanut's plans should contact Rachel Santos at Premium Peanut or the Palmetto Peanut Buying Point.

Individuals interested in joining the Premium Peanut team should visit the company’s career page or visit its table at the SC Works Job Fair in Orangeburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 7.

The fair will be held at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College’s Larry Patrick Student Services Building "S" Atrium at 3250 St. Matthews Road in Orangeburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.