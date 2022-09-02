Santee fire rating improves; chief touts insurance savings

Home and business owners in Santee can expect a reduction in their insurance premiums on Oct. 1 due to an improvement in the town’s ISO rating, according to Santee Fire District Chief Ed Barnett.

Barnett announced last month that the town’s ISO rating improved from Class 4 to Class 3. That could translate into lower insurance premiums for people in the fire service area.

“It’s a great day here in Santee,” Barnett said.

ISO is a fire rating service provided to fire departments and insurance carriers by the Insurance Services Office.

ISO ratings are based on a survey of services provided by the local fire department, emergency communications, water supply and community risk reduction.

“We’ve seen a lot of improvements over the past several years. As growth is coming to our community, we are trying to prepare for the fire education and fire protection for the community and for the tourists that come and stay for vacation,” Barnett said.

He credits the Santee firefighters, the Santee Fire District commission board and Orangeburg County Councilmen Johnny Ravenell and Johnnie Wright Sr. for their efforts in getting the ISO class rating reduced.

Barnett said Santee has one of the lowest ISO ratings in Orangeburg County.

“We’re trying to grow with the community, not to be behind it, but ahead of it,” Barnett said.

Currently, the fire department has two full-time, eight part-time and seven on-call firefighters. Each position is paid.

One of the components surveyed by ISO is community risk reduction, which includes fire prevention education.

For the past three consecutive years, the SFD has been recognized for achieving benchmarks designed by Fire Safe South Carolina.

SFD Fire Marshal Marcus Glenn heads up the department’s Fire Safe South Carolina efforts.

In previous fire prevention education efforts, “What we realized was, we were doing it wrong for years,” Glenn said.

Fire prevention education was handled in elementary school, such as during fire safety week, he said.

“We’d depend on the children to get this information to their parents,” Glenn said.

“Instead of having children as the figureheads, we want to reach out to the community” for fire prevention education, he said.

“In Santee, we try to open up our times and abilities to talk to church groups, homeowners’ associations and even the inspections we do on an annual basis at businesses,” Glenn said.

During fire inspections, he tells business owners about the fire prevention program the Santee Fire District can provide to employees – free of charge.

“The community has been very receptive to these efforts,” Glenn said.

“Our little fire district in Santee has been one of the leaders in Fire Safe South Carolina,” he added.

To learn more about Fire Safe South Carolina, visit www.firesafe.sc.gov.

To contact the Santee Fire District, visit them at 1005 Bass Drive in Santee or call 803-854-3270.