Santee Dam to hold controlled spill

MONCKS CORNER – Heavy precipitation throughout the area and in the watershed feeding the Santee Cooper Lakes has increased inflows to the Santee Cooper Lakes system. To manage lake levels, Santee Cooper began a controlled spilling operation on Wednesday at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion.

The flow began at noon at a rate of 5,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Santee River and will continue until further notice.

Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure. Spilling is a normal part of Santee Cooper’s hydro operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes. Information will be updated each business day on the lakes’ information line, 1-800-92LAKES.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0