Santee Dam to begin controlled spill

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – Increased rainfall in the Santee Cooper watershed and upstream lake operations has resulted in increased inflows into the Santee Cooper lake system. To manage lake levels and keep lake levels below the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) operating license maximum elevation, Santee Cooper is starting a controlled spilling operation at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion.

The flow will begin at noon on Monday, March 29, at a rate of 5,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Santee River. Santee Cooper is also running the St. Stephen hydro units around the clock at this time.

Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure. Spilling is a normal part of Santee Cooper’s hydro operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes. Information will also be updated each business day on the lakes’ information line, 1-800-92LAKES.

