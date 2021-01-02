Santee Cooper's forests: Management and stewardship part of utility's mission

The Santee Cooper project dramatically enhanced the quality of life for a population that, for generations, illuminated their homes with kerosene lamps and pumped water from a well by hand.
Harnessing the power of water from the Santee River by creating dams and dikes to turn five turbines meant thousands of acres of land had to be cleared and timber harvested.
Today, Santee Cooper’s 86-year old legacy of environmental management and responsible stewardship of that property surrounding lakes Marion and Moultrie continues to reap dividends for the flora and fauna in the five-county area, including Berkeley, Calhoun, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Sumter counties, as well as for the people of South Carolina.
Santee Cooper’s forestry and undeveloped lands unit is charged with this task. It is a vital cog in the overall responsibility for the lakes, the state’s largest freshwater resource.
“We manage approximately 24,000 acres of forested and undeveloped lands in the five-county area. This includes property inside the dikes of Lake Moultrie and islands in both lakes. We also manage approximately 7,300 acres of forest land associated with generating sites in five other counties and 5,200 acres of forest at Camp Hall Commerce Park in Berkeley County,” said William Johnson, supervisor of Forestry and Undeveloped Land.
Of the total managed acreage, about 18,370 acres are contained within the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission project boundary. Known as FERC, the agency issues hydroelectric licenses nationwide.
“In addition to the managed acres within the FERC boundary, it is noteworthy to point out that there are approximately 16,200 acres of forested wetland in the upper Santee Swamp, also known as Sparkleberry Swamp. The upper Santee Swamp supports tremendous biological diversity, receiving designation as an ‘Important Bird Area’ by the National Audubon Society, due to the presence of more than 150 species of birds,” Johnson explained. This area is also classified as a “Natural Area” by Santee Cooper’s FERC operating license, meaning the area is protected from development or any other significant disturbance.
“We are updating our FERC lands forest management plan as part of our relicensing process. The plan provides broad guidance for multiple-use resource management, including sustainable timber harvesting, protection of soil and water quality, fish and wildlife habitat enhancement, public recreation and forest protection. This plan provides a flexible framework for implementing timber harvests so we can successfully achieve resource management objectives while generating a stream of revenue from timber sales. Most of our active timber management is focused on pine lands, which account for about 17,000 acres of our forest land,” said Johnson.
Santee Cooper’s pine forests contain loblolly, longleaf, shortleaf, slash and spruce pines.
Hardwoods, such as oak and hickory, are rarely harvested on Santee Cooper lands due to their value as wildlife food sources.
Johnson pointed out that most pine stands are harvested on a rotation ranging from 25 to 60 years, to allow flexibility in achieving habitat objectives and to capture favorable timber-market conditions.
“Intermediate thinning of pine stands is a critical component of their management. Not only does thinning maintain healthier timber stands, but it also enhances vegetative diversity in the understory, which provides improved habitat for many wildlife species,” Johnson said.
Following a final harvest (clear-cutting), reforestation is essential to ensure sustainability of the renewable forest resource. Loblolly pine is the species predominantly planted in the Southeast due to advancements that have been made to improve its quality and growth rate as well as its adaptability to different site conditions.
“We are placing more emphasis on planting longleaf pine where it is better suited. For example, at Winyah Generating Station in Georgetown County, 100 acres of longleaf pine were planted in March 2019. In February of this year we reestablished longleaf pine on 86 acres in Florence County and on 28 acres of the Wadboo Tract in Berkeley County. Based on the soils, it is likely that longleaf pine originally grew on these sites before they were planted in loblolly,” Johnson added.
Longleaf pine once covered approximately 90 million acres throughout the Southeast, but now that number is only about 3 to 4 million acres. Longleaf pine, when properly managed, is the primary species of a diverse ecosystem, which provides habitat for iconic species like the bobwhite quail, Eastern wild turkey, endangered indigo snake and red-cockaded woodpecker.
“In addition to longleaf pine restoration efforts, we are preparing to plant 295 acres of native hardwoods in early 2021 as part of the Camp Hall Commerce Park Permittee Responsible Wetland Mitigation Plan,” stated Johnson. That plan allows Santee Cooper to enhance a total of 1,950 acres of wetlands and uplands to offset planned impacts to 208 acres of wetlands on the site.
Several oak species, as well as swamp tupelo and red maple, will be planted. Within the next two or three years, another phase of the mitigation plan will be implemented with an additional 199 acres of hardwood planting. The hardwood planting is significant because it will restore the native hardwood ecosystem and wetland functions to areas that were drained and converted to an industrial tree farm by the previous owner.
Soil and water conservation are primarily achieved through well-implemented forest management operations. When properly managed, forest lands provide a tremendous filter for watersheds. Using forestry “Best Management Practices,” Santee Cooper protects the lakes and streams by preventing erosion and sedimentation. This is primarily accomplished by limiting or excluding timber harvesting along the shoreline and tributaries of the lakes and rivers.
These limited, or no harvesting, buffers are called streamside-management zones. Water quality is especially important to the Santee Cooper Lakes because approximately 200,000 people in Berkeley, Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties depend on the two wholesale water systems Santee Cooper owns and operates on lakes Marion and Moultrie.
Another critical facet of Santee Cooper’s forest management program is the use of prescribed burning, which provides multiple benefits. Prescribed fire mimics a natural fire occurrence, which is an integral component of the forest landscape in the coastal plain. Regular, low-intensity burns replace dense brush understory vegetation with grasses and herbaceous seedbearing plants more favorable to many wildlife species. Burning also recycles nutrients into the soil and reduces the potential of destructive wildfires by reducing the amount of fuel, or dense undergrowth, in the forest. Santee Cooper has an annual burn target of 1,000 acres.
Long-standing relationships
Two other state agencies have critical roles in the conservation of the state’s environmental resources: the S.C. Forestry Commission and S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Santee Cooper maintains a close working relationship with each agency.
The Forestry Commission was established in 1927 to protect and develop the state’s forest resources. The agency’s mission is especially important when you consider that timber is the No. 1 cash crop of South Carolina. Forestry, along with related value-added industries, is the leading employment category in the state.
“Forestry contributes over $21 billion to the state’s economy annually,” Johnson said. The Forestry Commission is the agency primarily responsible for suppressing wildfires to protect property and minimize the loss of timber value. Commission firefighters have suppressed many fires that threatened Santee Cooper forest lands over the decades.
“From a wildlife standpoint, our long-standing partnership with SCDNR is framed by the Wildlife Management Area, or WMA, Agreement,” Johnson said. “We lease 26,560 acres of forested and undeveloped land to the SCDNR for public hunting and other non-consumptive recreational pursuits. We forego receipt of the WMA lease payment and allow SCDNR to retain these funds to implement habitat improvements and provide public-use opportunities.”
Managing vast tracts of forest land owned by the people of South Carolina requires partnerships and supportive leadership. It is a task motivated by the public good. Santee Cooper values our partnerships with other state agencies in forest management and will continue to work to support a sustainable environment.
This article is reprinted with permission from POWERSOURCE, a Santee Cooper publication.