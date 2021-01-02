Santee Cooper's forests: Management and stewardship part of utility's mission

Santee Cooper’s pine forests contain loblolly, longleaf, shortleaf, slash and spruce pines.

Hardwoods, such as oak and hickory, are rarely harvested on Santee Cooper lands due to their value as wildlife food sources.

Johnson pointed out that most pine stands are harvested on a rotation ranging from 25 to 60 years, to allow flexibility in achieving habitat objectives and to capture favorable timber-market conditions.

“Intermediate thinning of pine stands is a critical component of their management. Not only does thinning maintain healthier timber stands, but it also enhances vegetative diversity in the understory, which provides improved habitat for many wildlife species,” Johnson said.

Following a final harvest (clear-cutting), reforestation is essential to ensure sustainability of the renewable forest resource. Loblolly pine is the species predominantly planted in the Southeast due to advancements that have been made to improve its quality and growth rate as well as its adaptability to different site conditions.