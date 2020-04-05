Santee Cooper warns customers of scammers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MONCKS CORNER – Santee Cooper is receiving repeated reports of scammers calling customers, demanding immediate payment, and threatening to turn off customers’ electricity. Santee Cooper is not making these calls and this is not how the utility does business.

In fact, Santee Cooper is not disconnecting any customer’s power right now.

“We’re in this together. It’s important for our customers to know they can depend on Santee Cooper and depend on having their power during these trying times. Until further notice, we have temporarily suspended all non-payment disconnects, which gives our customers one less thing to worry about,” said Mike Poston, chief customer service officer.

Customer service representatives are working regular business hours if customers have questions. If a customer receives a call demanding payment, they should hang up the phone and contact the Customer Care Center to report the call. Customers can reach Santee Cooper by calling 800-804-7424 or emailing customercare@santeecooper.com.

Customers are also encouraged to do business online through Santee Cooper’s My Energy Link (MEL).

Santee Cooper asks customers to keep in mind that the utility will never: