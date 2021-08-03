Santee Cooper to test sirens

Santee Cooper will conduct a test of its 15 warning sirens for the Santee Dam flood plain in Berkeley, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9.

As part of the test, Santee Cooper will set off each siren in test mode, which includes about a one-minute siren followed by a prerecorded message and a live announcement concluding the exercise.

Employees will be collecting information on the wail time, message clarity, completeness and volume for both the prerecorded and live announcements. The tests are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and last a few minutes.

Santee Cooper conducts the siren tests twice a year to verify the emergency system is functioning properly.

