Santee Cooper to sell $638.2 million in bonds

MONCKS CORNER – Continuing its work to reduce debt and costs to customers, the Santee Cooper Board of Directors approved $638.2 million in bond sales Wednesday that will refund $569.6 million of existing debt at lower interest rates and will provide $100 million to use toward capital projects.

The transaction includes the sale of $338.5 million of 2020 Refunding and Improvement Tax-Exempt Series A bonds and $299.7 million of 2020 Refunding Taxable Series B. The 2020A Bonds mature in the years 2021 – 2043 and the 2020B Bonds mature in the years 2025 – 2032.

The 2020A proceeds will refund bonds totaling $292.4 million and provide new money proceeds of $100 million, which includes a premium above par, to use for capital projects. Due to current tax regulations, the 2020B Refunding is a taxable advanced refunding. The 2020B proceeds will be used to refund $277.2 million in bonds. Both series have a closing date of Nov. 5, 2020.

The all-in true interest cost for this transaction is 2.87% and the refundings are projected to produce approximately $134 million net present value savings (approximately $330 million gross savings). The refundings also shorten the average life of the bonds from 21 years before the transaction to 13 years after.