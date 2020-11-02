Santee Cooper testing sirens Nov. 9

MONCKS CORNER –– Santee Cooper will conduct a test of its 15 warning sirens for the Santee Dam flood plain in Berkeley, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. As part of the test, Santee Cooper will set off each siren in test mode, which includes about a one-minute siren followed by a prerecorded message and a live announcement concluding the exercise.

Employees will be collecting information on the wail time, message clarity, completeness and volume for both the prerecorded and live announcements. The tests are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and last a few minutes.

Santee Cooper conducts these siren tests twice a year to verify the emergency system is functioning properly. Construction of the 8-mile Santee Dam was completed in 1942 as part of the Santee Cooper Hydroelectric and Navigation Project.

Santee Cooper is South Carolina’s largest power provider, largest Green Power generator and the ultimate source of electricity for 2 million people across the state. Through its low-cost, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity and water services, and through innovative partnerships and initiatives that attract and retain industry and jobs, Santee Cooper powers South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.santeecooper.com and follow #PoweringSC on social media.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0