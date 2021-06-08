Santee Cooper survives as public company

"This product is one of negotiation," said Sen. Luke Rankin, a Republican from Myrtle Beach. "It's one of everybody trying, I think in good faith, to make Santee Cooper what it should be and to move past the decision that it made — that we as a state made — to go nuclear."

The bill does shake up Santee Cooper's leadership. Over the next four years, it ousts nine of the 10 members on the utility's board, all of whom were serving before the nuclear reactors were abandoned by majority partner South Carolina Electric & Gas in 2017. It also restricts severance packages for any executives who lose their jobs.

House Speaker Jay Lucas, one of those who pushed hard to sell the company, said the provision was essential in order to get rid of "arrogant, entrenched insulated leadership."

The proposal gives state regulators more power over the utility. It allows them to review the utility's future plans to generate power and their forecasts for power, and to require public hearings and a watchdog to question utility executives about rate increases.

The bill extends the legislature's current special oversight of Santee Cooper through the end of this year, when regulators with the Public Service Commission and public watchdog group the Office of Regulatory Staff should be ready to take over the task.