Santee Cooper spilling water from Santee Dam

Increased rainfall has resulted in increased inflows into the Santee Cooper lake system.

Santee Cooper has started a controlled spilling operation at the Santee Dam on Lake Marion to manage lake levels.

The flow began at noon Monday at a rate of 5,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Santee River.

Santee Cooper is also running the St. Stephen hydro units around the clock at this time.

Santee Cooper’s dams and dikes are secure.

Spilling is a normal part of Santee Cooper’s hydro operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes.

Information will be updated each business day on the lakes’ information line: 1-800-92LAKES.

