Santee Cooper sets new hours for Pinopolis Lock
Lock (copy)

The Pinopolis Lock

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

MONCKS CORNER – Santee Cooper has announced its spring and summer operating hours for the Pinopolis Navigational Lock on Lake Moultrie at Jefferies Hydroelectric Station.

Effective Sunday, March 14, the lock will be operated from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (or 30 minutes before sunset, whichever is earlier).

In addition, Santee Cooper will continue to perform fish lifts at the lock several times per day until May 15.

Please remember, the lock system does not operate during inclement weather or rough water conditions. All parties are encouraged to call in advance at 843-899-LOCK (5625). Learn more about the Santee Cooper Lakes and the Pinopolis Navigational Lock here.

