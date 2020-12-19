Santee Cooper seeks input on broadband principles

MONCKS CORNER – The Santee Cooper Board of Directors recently endorsed principles that will guide the utility’s implementation of an initiative to facilitate the expansion of broadband access to unserved areas across the state.

The lack of internet access became apparent this year as COVID-19 forced South Carolinians to work and learn from home. Santee Cooper’s initiative supports the Broadband Accessibility Act that the South Carolina General Assembly passed in September.

Santee Cooper will not provide broadband to ultimate retail customers, but instead will allow communications service providers to lease excess fiber capacity and to access poles, ducts, conduits, easements and rights of way.

“We are not in the last-mile business,” said President and CEO Mark Bonsall, “But we are eager to do our part to be a robust broadband backbone for the state of South Carolina.”

The utility has created a web page for stakeholders to provide input on the broadband principles that will govern its involvement. Over the next couple of months, Santee Cooper will finalize the program components, and seek approval from the board of directors by the end of the first quarter of 2021. For more information, visit www.santeecooper.com/broadband.

